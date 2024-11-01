Imdex Ltd Sees Changes as Mitsubishi UFJ Adjusts Stake

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has reduced its stake in Imdex Ltd, signaling a notable shift in the shareholder landscape. This change involves significant transactions of fully paid ordinary shares through entities associated with First Sentier Investors and Morgan Stanley. Investors might find these developments intriguing as they could impact Imdex’s market dynamics.

