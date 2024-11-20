Imdex Ltd Sees Change in Shareholding Status

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Imdex Ltd as of November 18, 2024. This change indicates a shift in the company’s voting securities and may impact its influence within Imdex Ltd. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could affect Imdex’s stock dynamics.

