Imdex Ltd Sees Change in Shareholding Status

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Imdex Ltd as of November 18, 2024. This change indicates a shift in the company’s voting securities and may impact its influence within Imdex Ltd. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could affect Imdex’s stock dynamics.
For further insights into AU:IMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.