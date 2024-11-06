Imdex Ltd Gains New Major Shareholder in Mitsubishi UFJ

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has become a significant shareholder in Imdex Ltd, holding a 5.60% voting power with over 28.6 million fully paid ordinary shares. This move highlights the strategic investment interest from the financial giant, potentially impacting market perceptions of Imdex’s growth prospects.

