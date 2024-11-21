Imdex Ltd Gains New Major Shareholder

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Imdex Ltd has seen a significant change in its shareholder base as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, through its subsidiary First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited, has acquired a substantial interest in the company’s shares. This development highlights the strategic investment moves within the financial sector, drawing attention to Imdex’s potential for growth or strategic positioning.

