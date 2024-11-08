Imdex Ltd Gains Major Shareholder with Mitsubishi UFJ Tie

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Imdex Ltd has seen a significant change in its shareholder structure with First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited, indirectly owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, gaining substantial voting power over 26,639,019 fully paid ordinary shares. This move reflects a strategic interest in Imdex by a major global financial group, potentially influencing the company’s future direction in the market.

