News & Insights

Stocks

Imdex Ltd Gains Major Shareholder with Mitsubishi UFJ Tie

November 08, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Imdex Ltd has seen a significant change in its shareholder structure with First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited, indirectly owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, gaining substantial voting power over 26,639,019 fully paid ordinary shares. This move reflects a strategic interest in Imdex by a major global financial group, potentially influencing the company’s future direction in the market.

For further insights into AU:IMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMDXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.