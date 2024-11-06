News & Insights

Imdex Ltd Announces Changes in Substantial Holdings

November 06, 2024 — 02:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Imdex Ltd announced that First Sentier Investors has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of November 4, 2024. This change reflects a shift in voting securities and associated interests in Imdex, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics. Investors interested in Imdex’s market movements may want to monitor further developments related to this change.

