Imdex Ltd Announces Changes in Substantial Holdings

Imdex Ltd announced that First Sentier Investors has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of November 4, 2024. This change reflects a shift in voting securities and associated interests in Imdex, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics. Investors interested in Imdex’s market movements may want to monitor further developments related to this change.

