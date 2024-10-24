News & Insights

Imdex Limited Aligns CEO Incentives with Future Growth

October 24, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Imdex Limited has announced a change in the interests of its CEO and Managing Director, Paul House, following the granting of performance rights approved by shareholders at their recent AGM. These performance rights, part of the company’s Employee Rights Plan, are tied to a performance period from July 2024 to June 2027. This move signals the company’s commitment to aligning leadership incentives with long-term performance goals.

