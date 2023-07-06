Imdex (ASX:IMD) Price Target Decreased by 8.90% to 2.60

The average one-year price target for Imdex (ASX:IMD) has been revised to 2.60 / share. This is an decrease of 8.90% from the prior estimate of 2.85 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.12 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.05% from the latest reported closing price of 1.88 / share.

Imdex Maintains 1.79% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.79%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imdex. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMD is 0.12%, a decrease of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.85% to 67,959K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 12,363K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 10,644K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,444K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMD by 22.87% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 9,282K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,956K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMD by 12.16% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,101K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,234K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMD by 23.74% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 3,948K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

