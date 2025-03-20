$IMCR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IMCR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,929,863 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IMCR:
$IMCR Insider Trading Activity
$IMCR insiders have traded $IMCR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BROS. ADVISORS LP BAKER has made 4 purchases buying 807,338 shares for an estimated $23,993,223 and 0 sales.
$IMCR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $IMCR stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,225,576 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,154,492
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 797,268 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,818,952
- CITIGROUP INC added 616,912 shares (+3848.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,198,904
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 600,831 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,724,514
- BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION removed 576,923 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,959,612
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 519,376 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,321,592
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 450,000 shares (+40.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,275,000
$IMCR Government Contracts
We have seen $613,136 of award payments to $IMCR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- KIMMTRAK: $115,582
- EMERGENCY PHARMACEUTICAL - SIX (6) KIMMTRAK / TEBENTAFUSP 100MCG: $88,802
- KIMMTRAK TABETAFUSP: $88,802
- KIMMTRAK (TEBENTAFUSP-TEBN) 100MCG/0.5ML VIAL,INJ NDC: 80446-0401-01: $86,686
- KIMMTRAK: $86,686
$IMCR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMCR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/24/2024
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024
- Needham issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/07/2024
$IMCR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IMCR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IMCR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $35.0 on 03/07/2025
- David Dai from UBS set a target price of $24.0 on 10/24/2024
