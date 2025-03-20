$IMCR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IMCR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,929,863 of trading volume.

$IMCR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IMCR:

$IMCR insiders have traded $IMCR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BROS. ADVISORS LP BAKER has made 4 purchases buying 807,338 shares for an estimated $23,993,223 and 0 sales.

$IMCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $IMCR stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IMCR Government Contracts

We have seen $613,136 of award payments to $IMCR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$IMCR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMCR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/24/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

Needham issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/07/2024

$IMCR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IMCR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IMCR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $35.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 David Dai from UBS set a target price of $24.0 on 10/24/2024

