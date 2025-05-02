IMCG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: IMCG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.72, changing hands as high as $73.78 per share. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMCG's low point in its 52 week range is $61.65 per share, with $81.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.68.

