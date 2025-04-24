IMCD N.V CEO Valerie Diele-Braun Steps Down, Marcus Jordan Takes Over; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - IMCD N.V. (IMCD.AS), a Dutch distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, said on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Valerie Diele-Braun has stepped down from her role and as a member of the Management Board, with immediate effect, due to personal reasons.

The company said that COO Marcus Jordan has been appointed as the new CEO, from Thursday.

On the Amsterdam exchange, the stock is trading down 7.4 percent at 113.90 euros

Jordan has been with the company for 26 years, holding important leadership roles of President of Americas and Group Development Director, among others. He has been COO and Management Board member since 2022. Jordan has also been part of the Executive Committee since 2014, the company added.

Commenting on the developments, Janus Smalbraak, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said, "With 26 years of experience at IMCD, Marcus has built deep industry expertise and a strong track record on delivering long-term business growth. ...The Supervisory Board is confident that Marcus will continue to build on IMCD's strong foundations."

The company said that the Supervisory Board will continue to assess the composition of the Management Board as part of its succession planning process.

