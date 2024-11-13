News & Insights

IMCD N.V. Boosts Financial Flexibility with EUR 300M Offering

November 13, 2024 — 01:36 am EST

IMCD N.V. (GB:0QVU) has released an update.

IMCD N.V., a global distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, successfully raised EUR 300 million through an accelerated bookbuild offering, enhancing its financial flexibility and strengthening its balance sheet. The new shares, representing 3.7% of the company’s pre-increase capital, will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam, contributing to IMCD’s sustained growth and commitment to innovation.

