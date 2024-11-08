IMCD N.V. Achieves Growth Amid Economic Challenges

IMCD N.V. (GB:0QVU) has released an update.

IMCD N.V. reported a 6% increase in gross profit to EUR 909 million in the first nine months of 2024, aided by acquisitions despite a challenging global economic environment. Operating EBITA rose slightly to EUR 403 million, with organic growth in all regions contributing to a robust third quarter. The company continues to focus on expanding its global network and product portfolio through strategic acquisitions.

