IMCD N.V. - ADR (IMCDY) Price Target Increased by 5.39% to 93.55

The average one-year price target for IMCD N.V. - ADR (OTC:IMCDY) has been revised to 93.55 / share. This is an increase of 5.39% from the prior estimate of 88.77 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.28 to a high of 118.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.49% from the latest reported closing price of 77.00 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in IMCD N.V. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMCDY is 0.00%, a decrease of 21.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.79% to 0K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCDY by 0.85% over the last quarter.
Bessemer Group holds 0K shares.
First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.
