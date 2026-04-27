IMAX's CEO Sold Shares Worth $2.8 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Gelfond sold 75,919 common shares for a transaction value of ~$2.81 million at a weighted average price of around $37.05 per share on April 16 and April 17, 2026.

The sale represented 4.73% of his direct common share holdings, reducing his direct ownership from 1.61 million to 1.53 million shares.

All shares were sold directly; the transaction involved the exercise and immediate sale of stock options.

Gelfond retains 1,530,004 common shares after the transaction.

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Richard L. Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), reported the sale of 75,919 common shares for a total of approximately $2.81 million through multiple open-market transactions on April 16 and April 17, 2026, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 75,919 Transaction value $2.8 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 765,002 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$28.34 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sell price ($37.05).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Gelfond's historical selling behavior?

Over the past year, Gelfond has executed five sell transactions, with this sale's size (~75,900 shares) falling within his typical range; historical data shows average sell trades of ~96,800 shares and a holdings reduction of nearly 24% in the recent period.

Over the past year, Gelfond has executed five sell transactions, with this sale's size (~75,900 shares) falling within his typical range; historical data shows average sell trades of ~96,800 shares and a holdings reduction of nearly 24% in the recent period. What is the structure of the transaction from a derivative perspective?

This transaction involved the exercise of stock options — converted into common shares immediately prior to sale — highlighting a liquidity event.

This transaction involved the exercise of stock options — converted into common shares immediately prior to sale — highlighting a liquidity event. What is Gelfond's remaining exposure to IMAX equity following these trades?

After the transaction, Gelfond continues to hold 765,002 common shares directly, as well as 1,341,354 stock options, maintaining considerable economic exposure and potential future liquidity.

After the transaction, Gelfond continues to hold 765,002 common shares directly, as well as 1,341,354 stock options, maintaining considerable economic exposure and potential future liquidity. Does the transaction signal a change in selling cadence or pattern?

The frequency and size of recent sales are consistent with capacity-driven reductions in direct holdings, reflecting ongoing portfolio management as higher initial holdings have been drawn down over time.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $410.2 million Net income (TTM) $45.5 million Employees 700 1-year price change 56.30%

* 1-year price change calculated as of April 17, 2026.

Company snapshot

IMAX Corporation offers proprietary cinematic technologies, including IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), large-format theater systems, and digital projection equipment, as well as maintenance and post-production services.

It generates revenue through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing of theater systems, digital enhancement services, and direct operation of IMAX theaters worldwide.

The company serves commercial multiplex operators, museums, educational centers, theme parks, and filmmakers seeking premium large-format experiences.

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in entertainment technology, specializing in immersive cinematic experiences through advanced projection systems and proprietary digital enhancement.

The company leverages its established brand and technical expertise to partner with exhibitors and content creators, expanding its network of premium theaters across more than 80 countries. IMAX's scalable business model and diversified customer base position it as a key player in the premium entertainment segment.

What this transaction means for investors

IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond’s April 16 and 17 sale of company stock is not a red flag for investors. The transaction involved stock options that were set to expire in June of 2026. With the deadline looming and IMAX shares up this year, having hit a 52-week high of $43.16 in February, it made sense for Gelfond to exercise these options.

IMAX shares are up thanks to strong business performance. The company achieved record revenue of $410 million in 2025, representing 16% year-over-year growth. More sales expansion is expected in 2026.

According to Gelfond, “Our slate for 2026 is arguably the strongest we’ve ever seen.“ This helped propel shares upward, but since reaching its high, the stock has dropped.

With a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21, IMAX isn’t at its height, nor is it cheap. Investors who believe the company can continue to drive outsized sales growth may want to consider buying shares.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.