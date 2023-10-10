IMAX's buyout proposal of China unit falls through

Adds details on voting results and background of deal in paragraphs 2 to 6

Oct 10 (Reuters) - IMAX China 1970.HK said on Tuesday that its shareholders have rejected a proposal of its U.S.-based parent IMAX.N to buy the remaining stake in the Hong Kong-listed company for about $124 million.

IMAX, which currently owns 71.6% of its Chinese subsidiary, had offered to buy IMAX China at HK$10 ($1.28) per share in July, a 49% premium to the 30-day average closing price at the time.

The proposed purchase did not go through as less than 75% of the voting rights of shareholders were cast to approve the scheme and more than 10% of the votes were cast against the resolution for the scheme's approval.

IMAX had sought to take full control of its China unit to improve the company's operational flexibility and apply its technology in the Chinese market.

($1 = 7.8197 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Shailesh Kuber)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.