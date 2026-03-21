Is IMAX Stock a Buy or Sell After a Director Dumped Shares Worth $21.5 Million?

Key Points

Kevin Douglas disposed of 568,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately $21.48 million, based on a weighted average price of $37.82 per share on March 16, 2026.

The sale included 330,200 shares from direct holdings and 237,800 shares from indirect trusts and entities, notably including multiple family trusts and a limited liability companies.

Post-transaction, Douglas retains a substantial stake, with direct and indirect holdings totaling over 5 million shares.

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Kevin Douglas, a member of the Board of Directors for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), reported the sale of 568,000 shares in multiple open-market transactions on March 16, 2026, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 568,000 Shares sold (direct) 330,200 Shares sold (indirect) 237,800 Transaction value ~$21.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 3,657,450 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 1,614,299 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$143.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($37.82); post-transaction value based on March 16, 2026 market close ($39.19).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Douglas's historical trading activity?

Since June of 2023, this is Douglas's only reported open-market sale, with the transaction size of 568,000 shares matching the median for his sell events in the period.

Since June of 2023, this is Douglas's only reported open-market sale, with the transaction size of 568,000 shares matching the median for his sell events in the period. Which entities were involved in the indirect portion of this sale?

The 237,800 shares sold indirectly were held through a series of family trusts, intentionally defective grantor trusts (IDGTs), and limited liability companies, reflecting diversified estate and family asset planning.

The 237,800 shares sold indirectly were held through a series of family trusts, intentionally defective grantor trusts (IDGTs), and limited liability companies, reflecting diversified estate and family asset planning. What is the impact on Douglas's overall ownership and influence?

Following the sale, Douglas maintains over 5.3 million shares, continuing to represent a sizable insider position in IMAX.

Following the sale, Douglas maintains over 5.3 million shares, continuing to represent a sizable insider position in IMAX. Did market conditions influence the timing or structure of this transaction?

The sale occurred with IMAX shares up 38.51% over the prior year as of March 16, 2026, suggesting the transaction provided liquidity during a period of strength but remains within the context of routine portfolio management.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $410.21 million Net income (TTM) $34.88 million Employees 700 1-year price change 38.51%

* 1-year price change calculated as of market close March 16, 2026.

Company snapshot

IMAX offers proprietary cinematic technology, IMAX Digital Re-Mastering, large-format projection systems, post-production services, and camera rentals for both documentary and Hollywood filmmakers.

It generates revenue through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing of IMAX theater systems, as well as maintenance services and film distribution.

The company serves commercial multiplex operators, educational and cultural institutions, museums, theme parks, and destination venues in over 80 countries.

IMAX is a global leader in entertainment technology, specializing in high-end cinematic experiences and proprietary large-format projection systems. The company leverages its technology platform and intellectual property to deliver premium viewing experiences, driving both system sales and recurring revenue from its extensive worldwide theater network.

IMAX's strategic focus on innovation and its diverse customer base underpin its competitive position within the entertainment industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Kevin Douglas’ March 16 sale of IMAX stock is not a cause for concern. Despite disposing of more than half a million shares, he still retained over five million, with 3.7 million alone held directly.

Douglas has been a long-time member of the IMAX Board of Directors, joining in 2016. As a result, he’s built up a considerable stake in the company that exceeds 10% according to the SEC Form 4 filing. This sale does not suggests he is eliminating his position in the company.

The sale was likely taking advantage of IMAX’s share price appreciation. The stock reached a 52-week high of $43.16 on Feb. 27 after the company announced its 2025 earnings results.

IMAX enjoyed an amazing 2025, achieving record revenue of $410 million, which represented 16% year-over-year growth. It anticipates 2026 will be another strong year, leading to its share price appreciation.

As a result, IMAX stock is on the pricey side with a price-to-earnings ratio of 58. This makes now a good time to sell shares, but if you’re interested in buying, wait for the stock to drop first.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.