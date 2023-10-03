IMAX Starts Selling Tickets for Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce

IMAX IMAX has announced that it is bringing the Queen Bey on Dec 1 with the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé at selected locations. Viewers can experience the full glory of all the visuals and shimmer on the largest screen and the immersive IMAX sound system will truly elevate the experience, ensuring the viewers to feel the music in an extraordinary way.



The film will showcase the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, starting from its opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, MO. It revolves around Beyoncé's dedication, extensive involvement in all aspects of production, her creative vision and determination to establish a lasting legacy while perfecting her craft. Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour received exceptional acclaim, and created a sanctuary of freedom and shared joy for more than 2.7 million fans.



The announcement of the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé movie came shortly after Beyoncé's concluding performance on her live tour. This news also follows last month's revelation that Taylor Swift's equally impressive and financially successful Eras world tour would have its own cinematic release in U.S. theaters, starting Oct 13.

Upcoming IMAX Movies to Aid Top-Line Growth

Imax has a strong slate of upcoming movies. These movies include Disney’s DIS The Marvels, Sony’s SONY Napoleon and Warner Bros. Discovery’s WBD Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. These movies are expected to boost revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMAX’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $386.68 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 28.55%. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at a profit of 86 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 1333.33%.



The Marvels is an upcoming American superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters like Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, this film is intended to be the sequel to the film Captain Marvel (2019), a continuation of the television miniseries Ms. Marvel (2022) and the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is set to release on Nov 10.



Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is an upcoming superhero movie in the United States, which is centered around the DC character Aquaman. This film serves as the sequel to Aquaman, which was released in 2018 and is the 15th and final installment in the DC Extended Universe. The cast features Jason Momoa as Aquaman, alongside Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman. The movie is set to release on Dec 20.



Napoleon is an upcoming grand historical drama movie that draws inspiration from the real-life story of Napoleon Bonaparte, primarily focusing on his ascent to power and his connection with Empress Joséphine. The movie is scheduled to release on Nov 22, 2023, in the United States and U.K.



Imax currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 30.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 5.3% due to past blockbuster movies like Barbie, Oppenheimer and Gran Tourismo. This trend is expected to continue in the upcoming quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

