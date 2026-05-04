IMAX Shares Decline 4% Despite Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y

IMAX Corporation IMAX shares have declined 4% since the company reported its first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The downward momentum can be attributed to year-over-year revenue decline and notable margin compression, both driven by a historically difficult comparable period in Greater China, which more than offset strong bottom-line growth and robust performance across all other geographies.



IMAX reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents by 13.33%. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues declined 6.1% from the year-ago quarter's level to $81.4 million and missed the consensus mark by 0.76%.



IMAX shares have declined 1.2% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 7% decline.

IMAX Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IMAX Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IMAX Corporation Quote

IMAX's Q1 2026 Results in Detail

Category-wise, Technology Sales declined 0.8% year over year to $13.4 million. Image Enhancement and Maintenance Services revenues declined 4.3% year over year to $48.6 million, while Technology Rentals fell 13.9% year over year to $16.6 million. Finance Income declined 10.5% year over year to $2.8 million.



Segment-wise, Content Solutions revenues declined 8% year over year to $31.4 million, with gross margin contracting 1,100 basis points to 58%, reflecting the China comparable headwind from Ne Zha 2 and upfront marketing charges ahead of major upcoming releases. Technology Products and Services revenues declined 4.5% year over year to $48.3 million, with gross margin percentage broadly stable at 56% versus 57% in the year-ago period.

Network Growth Statistics of IMAX

IMAX installed 19 systems in the first quarter, spanning Japan, England, France, Singapore, South Africa, China and the United States, compared with 21 in the year-ago period. As of March 31, 2026, 1,865 IMAX systems were operating in 91 countries and territories. First-quarter signings totaled 23, with year-to-date signings reaching 42 across 10 countries, highlighted by a 10-system agreement with HOYTS in Australia, the company's largest agreement ever in that market. Total system backlog stood at 435 as of March 31, 2026.

Operating Details of IMAX

Gross margin contracted 510 basis points to 56.3%. Total Adjusted EBITDA declined 18% year over year to $30.5 million, with margin contracting 520 basis points to 37.5%. SG&A declined to $32.5 million from $33.5 million, reflecting cost discipline and timing of spend. Operating income fell approximately 40% year over year to $10 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details for IMAX

As of March 31, 2026, available liquidity was $528.4 million, with cash of $146 million. Total debt was $300.3 million, up from $288.7 million at Dec. 31, 2025, with net leverage at 0.86x. Operating cash flow was $4 million, reflecting $8.7 million in lease incentives provided to exhibitors to support network expansion. No shares were repurchased during the quarter, with $250.7 million remaining under the $500 million buyback program.

IMAX’s 2026 Guidance

For full-year 2026, IMAX reaffirmed global box office of approximately $1.4 billion, adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-40s with a floor of 45% and system installations of 160 to 175. The slate includes Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and Grogu and Greta Gerwig's Narnia, among at least 14 Filmed For IMAX titles. With over $105 million in global box office achieved in April alone, up more than 15% year over year, the company appears well-positioned heading into the summer blockbuster season.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

IMAX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Capcom CCOEY, Sony SONY and Fox Corporation FOXA. Each stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Capcom is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 12. Capcom shares have declined 8.1% year to date.



Sony is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 13. Sony shares have declined 22.7% year to date.



Fox Corporation is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 11. Fox Corporation shares have declined 13.3% year to date.

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