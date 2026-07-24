IMAX Shares Appreciate 12% on Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

IMAX Corporation IMAX shares have appreciated 11.8% since the company reported its second-quarter 2026 results on July 23. The upward momentum can be attributed to robust outperformance across key financial metrics, along with continued strength in network expansion.



IMAX reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents by 53.57%. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues increased 12.17% from the year-ago quarter's level to $102.8 million and beat the consensus mark by 9.4%.

IMAX Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IMAX Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IMAX Corporation Quote

IMAX shares have surged 18.9% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector's 11.5% decline.

IMAX's Q2 2026 Results in Detail

Category-wise, Technology Sales increased 41.5% year over year to $26.7 million. Image Enhancement and Maintenance Services revenues increased 4.5% year over year to $53.2 million, while Technology Rentals grew 4.6% year over year to $20 million. Finance Income increased 5.4% year over year to $3 million.



Segment-wise, Content Solutions revenues increased 2% year over year to $34.7 million, with gross margin declining 2% to $21.9 million and gross margin percentage contracting to 63% from 66% in the year-ago period. Technology Products and Services revenues increased 16% year over year to $64.8 million, with gross margin growing 29% to $39 million and gross margin percentage expanding to 60% from 54% in the year-ago period.

Network Growth Statistics of IMAX

IMAX installed 38 systems in the second quarter, of which 17 were new locations, and 21 were upgrades compared with 36 in the year-ago period. More than half of the new locations were in international markets, including Japan, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Malaysia and France. As of June 30, 2026, 1,876 IMAX systems were operating in 91 countries and territories, comprising 1,809 commercial multiplexes, 10 commercial destinations and 57 institutional locations.



Second-quarter signings totaled 36, up from 28 in the year-ago period, highlighted by a 10-system agreement with Hoyts across Australia and New Zealand and a 5-system Georgia Theatre deal in the United States, along with 3-system deals in India, Turkey and Vietnam. Total system backlog stood at 421 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 501 in the year-ago period.

Operating Details of IMAX

Gross margin expanded 270 basis points to 61.2%. Total Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% year over year to $48 million, with margin expanding 400 basis points to 46.6%. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined to $34.5 million from $35.3 million, reflecting continued cost discipline that offset modest growth in research and development spend. Operating income increased approximately 45% year over year to $20.8 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details for IMAX

As of June 30, 2026, available liquidity was $551.2 million, up from $528 million as of March 31, 2026, with cash of $159.9 million compared with $146 million at the end of the prior quarter. Total debt was $291.7 million, down from $300 million as of March 31, 2026. Operating cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $36 million, up from $30.2 million in the year-ago period, reflecting higher net income and improved working capital.



During the quarter, the company repurchased 404,866 shares at an average price of $33.91, for a total of $13.7 million compared with no repurchases in the year-ago quarter, with $237 million remaining under the $500 million buyback program as of June 30, 2026.

IMAX’s 2026 Guidance

For 2026, IMAX reaffirmed a global box office of approximately $1.4 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-40s with a floor of 45% and system installations of 160 to 175. The Odyssey, which opened July 17, kicks off a second half slate that culminates with Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three and also includes Spider-Man: Brand New Day in China, Japan and South Korea, Tom Cruise's Digger and the IMAX exclusive theatrical release of Netflix's untitled Cliff Booth project, along with multiple local-language blockbusters. The company expects at least 13 Filmed For IMAX titles in 2026.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

IMAX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Cimpress CMPR, The Marcus MCS and News Corporation NWSA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Cimpress have returned 46.2% in the year-to-date period. Cimpress is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 29.



Shares of The Marcus have returned 53.4% in the year-to-date period. The Marcus is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.



Shares of News Corporation have returned 0.8% in the year-to-date period. News Corporation is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 05.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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