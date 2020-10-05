IMAX Rides on Record-Breaking Weekend Box Office in China

IMAX Corporation IMAX recently announced that the company has collected a record-breaking $13 million in the opening weekend of National Day Golden Week holiday in China, spanning Oct 1-8 this year.



Jiang Ziya: Legend of Deification has recorded the biggest opening weekend ever for an animated film in China earning $11.5 million. Beijing Culture's My People, My Homeland, Tencent's Vanguard and Lian Ray Picture's Leap are few of the other films playing over the holiday period.



Markedly, the company grossed $53.2 million at the box office in China since theatres began to reopen in late July. Nine of the top 10 grossing multiplexes in the country since the reopening include IMAX screens.



Huayi Brothers' The Eight Hundred has earned $17 million for the company and currently stands as the highest grossing film of the year. IMAX theaters delivered strong results even with a 50% capacity limitation in China, and captured 6.5% of the film's overall box office, followed by 7% for Mulan, despite accounting for only 1% of screens.



Moreover, Warner Bros. Pictures and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet topped the weekend opening in IMAX of Dunkirk by 15% and Interstellar by 27%, despite continued capacity limitations.

Footprint Expansion in China Holds Promise

In June, IMAX partnered with Universal Beijing Resort to open China’s first-ever theme park destination IMAX theatre in China. Per the terms of the deal, the company will bring IMAX with Laser projection system to Universal CITYWALK Cinema, which is set to open in 2021.



Notably, the company partnered with South Korean cinema chain CGV to add 40 new theaters in Greater China. This deal focuses on Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets in China and is expected to boost demand for IMAX with Laser projections systems.



Moreover, IMAX’s largest, single, international partnership with Wanda Film for 359 theater systems in Greater China highlights its expansion strategy.



The company’s expanding presence in the country is expected to drive the top line in the days ahead. This is because of IMAX’s biggest offerings, including Wonder Woman 1984, No Time To Die (newest instalment in the James Bond franchise), Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick and Detective Chinatown 3, as well as local language titles are set to release in China later this year.

COVID-19 Woes Expected to Subside

The company’s revenues have been dampened by the pandemic-induced closure of theaters in the United States and other countries so far in 2020.



In second-quarter 2020, IMAX DMR revenues were down 98.6% year over year to $546K due to 99% decrease in IMAX global box office revenues connected to COVID-19-related theater closures. Moreover, theater system installations fell significantly due to the pandemic.



However, IMAX is well positioned to make a comeback, driven by its strong release slate for the second half of the year with 97% of its theatre network in China now reopened and average weekly attendance reaching 80% of the level seen in the second half of 2019.



Further, the company is expected to gain from the growing traction for IMAX with Laser and the launch of new pricing programs. These are expected to increase foot traffic, thereby driving IMAX’s top-line growth in the long haul.



As of Jun 31, 2020, IMAX had signed deals with AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC, Cineworld Group PLC and Les Cinemas Pathe Gaumont, among others, for a total of 140 new theaters, 157 upgrades to existing IMAX theaters and 52 upgrades to current arrangements in the company’s backlog.

