IMAX Reports $25M Global Opening for M:I Dead Reckoning Part One

Imax Corporation IMAX recently disclosed that it generated the largest global opening ever for Mission: Impossible movie franchise following $25 million in ticket sales for Paramount’s PARA Dead Reckoning Part One.



Christopher McQuarrie wrote, produced and directed the seventh installment of the highly popular Mission Impossible franchise. The film features a star-studded cast, including Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell and Shea Whigham.



Imax screens captured 10.6% of the film’s worldwide revenues on a fraction of overall screens, notching the second-highest grossing opening Imax weekend in 2023 after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.



In North America, IMAX screens delivered 14% of the domestic box office with $11 million, earning its highest share of opening weekend box office for any domestic release this year.



Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opened to $14 million across 53 international markets, the biggest Imax opening for the Mission: Impossible franchise in the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, UAE, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mexico and Brazil, among others.



Paramount’s delayed release of Dead Reckoning Part One is only playing on Imax screens until this weekend as Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated release of Universal Pictures’ Oppenheimer will play on IMAX screens starting Jul 21.

Strong Slate of Releases to Boost IMAX’s Top-Line Growth

IMAX is looking to boost its top line with upcoming releases. Shares of the company have gained 14.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 13.8% in the same time frame.



Imax has a vested interest in certain movies like the Marvel installment Eternals, Jordan Peele’s Us and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer that use its patented technology.



The film Oppenheimer, directed and written by Christopher Nolan, is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Cillian Murphy portrays the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the movie, which was filmed using IMAX cameras.

Universal has already ironed out a rare agreement for Oppenehimer to control Imax’s entire North American footprint for three full weeks.

Gran Turismo, the video game adaptation directed by Neill Blomkamp, brings to life the true story of Jann Mardenborough. This compelling film depicts the remarkable journey of a teenage player who, through his exceptional gaming skills, triumphs in a series of Nissan competitions and transforms into a professional race car driver.

For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMAX revenues from the United States is currently pegged at $32.51 million, indicating a decline of 3.4% year over year. These highly anticipated movies are expected to encourage viewers to come to cinema halls in the age of online-streaming platforms.



The company expects to record $1.1 billion in the global box office for the year 2023. It also expects adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-30s range.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMAX’s second-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at a profit of 20 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 185.71%. The consensus estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $374.05 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 24.35%.

