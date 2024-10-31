News & Insights

Imax price target raised to $28 from $27 at Roth MKM

October 31, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Imax (IMAX) to $28 from $27 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The management also offered up a sizable and record 2025 global box office view of $1.2B, representing 20%-25% y/y growth, and the firm is positive on how this year’s installations are tracking towards the high end of guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

