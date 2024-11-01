Imax price target raised to $28 from $24 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Imax (IMAX) to $28 from $24 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported solid profitability in a down period, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Imax’s model has “substantial incremental profitability” from box office growth.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on IMAX:
- Barrington Upgrades Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) After Strong Q3 Earnings
- Imax price target raised to $27 from $26 at Macquarie
- Imax management to meet virtually with B. Riley
- Imax price target raised to $28 from $27 at Roth MKM
- IMAX Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.