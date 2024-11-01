Imax price target raised to $28 from $24 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Imax (IMAX) to $28 from $24 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported solid profitability in a down period, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Imax’s model has “substantial incremental profitability” from box office growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IMAX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.