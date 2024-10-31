Imax price target raised to $27 from $26 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Imax (IMAX) to $27 from $26 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Imax reported another beat in Q3 with EBITDA of $38.7M, 19% ahead of the consensus, which follows 50%/40% beats in Q2/Q1. The quarter benefited from solid performance from films such as “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Alien: Romulus,” which both delivered the highest Imax opening weekend box office in their respective franchise history, Macquarie says. The company expects its 2025 global box office to hit a record $1.2B, representing 20% growth from its 2024 estimate.

