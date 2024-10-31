News & Insights

Stocks

Imax price target raised to $27 from $26 at Macquarie

October 31, 2024 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Imax (IMAX) to $27 from $26 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Imax reported another beat in Q3 with EBITDA of $38.7M, 19% ahead of the consensus, which follows 50%/40% beats in Q2/Q1. The quarter benefited from solid performance from films such as “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Alien: Romulus,” which both delivered the highest Imax opening weekend box office in their respective franchise history, Macquarie says. The company expects its 2025 global box office to hit a record $1.2B, representing 20% growth from its 2024 estimate.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IMAX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.