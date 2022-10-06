IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. And from a first read, things don't look too good at IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for IMAX, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = US$20m ÷ (US$802m - US$106m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, IMAX has an ROCE of 2.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 5.3%. NYSE:IMAX Return on Capital Employed October 6th 2022

In the above chart we have measured IMAX's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering IMAX here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about IMAX, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 5.6% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect IMAX to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On IMAX's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 30% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

