IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) adds US$78m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 39%

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 17% in the last month. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 39%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

The recent uptick of 7.2% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Because IMAX made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade IMAX reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 14% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems pretty reasonable to us that the share price dipped 7% per year in that time. This loss means the stock shareholders are probably pretty annoyed. Risk averse investors probably wouldn't like this one much.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:IMAX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2022

IMAX is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think IMAX will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

IMAX shareholders are up 7.8% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 7% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand IMAX better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with IMAX .

