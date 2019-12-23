IMAX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.82, changing hands as low as $21.43 per share. IMAX Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMAX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.55 per share, with $25.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.46.

