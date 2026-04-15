IMAX Insider Sells Shares in $5.11 Million Transaction

Key Points

Gelfond sold 135,046 common shares for ~$5.11 million at a weighted average price of around $37.82 per share on April 10, 2026.

This transaction represented 8.11% of his direct common share holdings prior to the sale, reducing his direct position to 1,530,004 shares.

The transaction was completed via direct ownership; no indirect shares were involved, and the sale was conducted following the conversion of derivative securities.

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Richard L. Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), reported the direct sale of 135,046 common shares for total proceeds of approximately $5.11 million on April 10, 2026, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 135,046 Transaction value ~$5.11 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,530,004 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$57.90 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($37.82); post-transaction value based on April 10, 2026, market close ($37.84).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Gelfond’s historical open-market transactions?

This 135,046-share sale is the largest single open-market disposition by Gelfond to date and is above his historical average sell size of ~96,300 shares, reflecting both recent option vesting and available capacity.

This 135,046-share sale is the largest single open-market disposition by Gelfond to date and is above his historical average sell size of ~96,300 shares, reflecting both recent option vesting and available capacity. What was the mechanism for acquiring shares sold in this transaction?

The shares sold were converted from vested stock options immediately prior to the sale under a 10b5-1 plan, as detailed in the filing footnotes; no indirect or third-party entities were involved.

The shares sold were converted from vested stock options immediately prior to the sale under a 10b5-1 plan, as detailed in the filing footnotes; no indirect or third-party entities were involved. How does this transaction affect Gelfond’s economic interest in IMAX Corporation?

After the sale, Gelfond maintains direct ownership of 1,530,004 common shares and 1,537,045 options outstanding, preserving substantial exposure to future share price movements.

After the sale, Gelfond maintains direct ownership of 1,530,004 common shares and 1,537,045 options outstanding, preserving substantial exposure to future share price movements. What is the broader context of insider activity and stock performance?

Gelfond’s recent sales, including this transaction, have occurred as IMAX Corporation shares appreciated 70.19% over the past year, with total insider ownership at 2.83%, signaling continued alignment with shareholders.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $409.71 million Net income (TTM) $34.88 million Employees 679 1-year price change 70.19%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 10, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides proprietary IMAX theater systems, digital re-mastering (DMR) technology, post-production services, and maintenance for large-format cinema experiences worldwide.

Generates revenue through system sales, leases, joint revenue sharing, digital post-production, and direct theater operations.

Serves commercial multiplex operators, educational and cultural institutions, theme parks, and filmmakers seeking high-end cinematic solutions.

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in premium large-format cinema technology, operating an extensive network of IMAX theaters across 87 countries. The company's focus on proprietary imaging and sound technologies, combined with direct partnerships with exhibitors and content creators, underpins its competitive differentiation. IMAX's scale and integrated business model enable it to capture value across the cinematic value chain, from technology licensing to content distribution and exhibition.

What this transaction means for investors

CEO Richard Gelfond recently sold 135,046 shares in what appears to be a routine sale of newly vested shares as part of a pre-planned 10b5-1 transaction. His stock options were exercised and sold on the same day, yet he retains 1.54 million shares, so this sale represents a small part of his total holdings.

Even if you’re not a frequent moviegoer, you’re probably familiar with IMAX. It’s known for immersive viewing experiences, including large screens, specialized film formats, and superior sound quality with custom acoustics.

The company brought in record revenue in 2025, approximately $410 million, representing 16% year-over-year growth. Right now, it’s enjoying strong box office sales from its sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary, and management has expressed optimism about continued success throughout 2026.

How does this pan out for the average investor? The trailing price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 58.46 is elevated. However, the forward P/E is a more reasonable 23.75, which suggests expectations for future earnings growth. Of course, that figure is dependent on IMAX’s actual earnings.

Investors who believe in the company’s continued growth might find it an attractive investment, though at this time it’s not a bargain stock.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.