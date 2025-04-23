Imax (IMAX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Imax (IMAX) reported $86.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $83.68 million, representing a surprise of +3.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Imax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total IMAX System installations : 21 compared to the 29 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 21 compared to the 29 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Commercial Multiplex Systems (Period End) : 1,738 versus 1,746 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,738 versus 1,746 estimated by three analysts on average. Total Commercial Multiplex Systems (Period End) - Domestic Total (United States & Canada) : 416 compared to the 414 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 416 compared to the 414 average estimate based on two analysts. Total Commercial Multiplex Systems (Period End) - International Total : 1,322 versus 1,326 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,322 versus 1,326 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Technology Products and Services : $50.59 million versus $45.91 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.3% change.

: $50.59 million versus $45.91 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.3% change. Revenues- Content Solutions : $34.25 million versus $35.19 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

: $34.25 million versus $35.19 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. Revenues- All other : $1.83 million compared to the $2.59 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.

: $1.83 million compared to the $2.59 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year. Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- System Rentals : $19.14 million versus $19.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

: $19.14 million versus $19.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change. Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- Maintenance : $15.66 million versus $15.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

: $15.66 million versus $15.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- System Sales : $12.72 million versus $8.98 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.7% change.

: $12.72 million versus $8.98 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.7% change. Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- Finance Income : $3.08 million versus $2.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.6% change.

: $3.08 million versus $2.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.6% change. Revenues- Content Solutions Revenue- Film Remastering and Distribution: $32.16 million versus $31.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

Shares of Imax have returned -13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.