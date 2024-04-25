Imax (IMAX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Imax (IMAX) reported $79.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $77.88 million, representing a surprise of +1.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Imax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total IMAX System installations : 15 versus 25 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 15 versus 25 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Content Solutions : $34.01 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $29.66 million.

: $34.01 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $29.66 million. Revenues- All other : $1.96 million versus $3.50 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.3% change.

: $1.96 million versus $3.50 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.3% change. Revenues- Technology Products and Services : $43.15 million compared to the $44.74 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $43.15 million compared to the $44.74 million average estimate based on six analysts. Gross Margin- Content solutions : $22.10 million versus $17.22 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $22.10 million versus $17.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Gross Margin- All Other : $1.21 million versus $2.77 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.21 million versus $2.77 million estimated by five analysts on average. Gross Margin- Technology Products and Services: $23.58 million compared to the $26.17 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Imax have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

