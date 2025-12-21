IMAX (IMAX) Price Target Increased by 10.04% to 43.78

The average one-year price target for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) has been revised to $43.78 / share. This is an increase of 10.04% from the prior estimate of $39.78 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.39% from the latest reported closing price of $37.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in IMAX. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMAX is 0.18%, an increase of 1.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 63,256K shares. The put/call ratio of IMAX is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 5,242K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,113K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 29.37% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,658K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,942K shares , representing a decrease of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 54.11% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,725K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 19.40% over the last quarter.

CGOAX - Columbia Small Cap Growth Fund I holds 1,657K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares , representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 25.13% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 1,623K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company.

