IMAX Expands Partnership With Bona Film Group With Three New IMAX Locations In China

(RTTNews) - IMAX Corp. (IMAX) announced an expansion of its partnership with Bona Film Group on Tuesday for the installation of three new state-of-the-art IMAX with Laser systems in China.

This agreement represents the first post-COVID deal between the two companies and increases the total number of IMAX locations with Bona Film Group to 36.

The three upcoming IMAX sites in China will feature IMAX with Laser systems known for their 4K laser projection technology, which offers brighter images, enhanced resolution, deeper contrast, and a wider range of colors exclusively on IMAX screens.

The operations are scheduled to commence in 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.