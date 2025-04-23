IMAX Earnings Results: $IMAX Reports Quarterly Earnings

IMAX ($IMAX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, missing estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $86,670,000, beating estimates of $86,155,972 by $514,028.

IMAX Insider Trading Activity

IMAX insiders have traded $IMAX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT D LISTER (Chief Legal Officer & Sr. EVP) sold 55,910 shares for an estimated $1,425,945

MARK WELTON (President, IMAX Theatres) sold 39,432 shares for an estimated $1,005,740

KENNETH IAN WEISSMAN (Deputy GC, Corp. Sec. & CCO) sold 6,309 shares for an estimated $160,927

NATASHA FERNANDES (Chief Financial Officer & EVP) sold 2,957 shares for an estimated $75,448

IMAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of IMAX stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IMAX Government Contracts

We have seen $329,514 of award payments to $IMAX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

