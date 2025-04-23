IMAX Earnings Results: $IMAX Reports Quarterly Earnings

IMAX ($IMAX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, missing estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $86,670,000, beating estimates of $86,155,972 by $514,028.
IMAX Insider Trading Activity
IMAX insiders have traded $IMAX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT D LISTER (Chief Legal Officer & Sr. EVP) sold 55,910 shares for an estimated $1,425,945
- MARK WELTON (President, IMAX Theatres) sold 39,432 shares for an estimated $1,005,740
- KENNETH IAN WEISSMAN (Deputy GC, Corp. Sec. & CCO) sold 6,309 shares for an estimated $160,927
- NATASHA FERNANDES (Chief Financial Officer & EVP) sold 2,957 shares for an estimated $75,448
IMAX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of IMAX stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 558,940 shares (+14.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,308,864
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 491,172 shares (+36.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,574,003
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 482,093 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,341,580
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 412,582 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,562,099
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 396,318 shares (+62.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,145,740
- INVESCO LTD. removed 297,489 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,615,718
- PIER CAPITAL, LLC added 272,949 shares (+132.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,987,494
IMAX Government Contracts
We have seen $329,514 of award payments to $IMAX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SHELF STOCKING, RECEIVING STORAGE HOLDING AREA, AND CUSTODIAL OPERATIONS FOR THE FORT RILEY COMMISSARY LOCA...: $329,514
