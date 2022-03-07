IMAX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.68, changing hands as low as $17.96 per share. IMAX Corp. shares are currently trading off about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMAX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.60 per share, with $24.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.10.

