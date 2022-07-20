IMAX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.97, changing hands as high as $18.08 per share. IMAX Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMAX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.60 per share, with $22.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.