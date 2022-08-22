IMAX Corporation's (NYSE:IMAX)) market cap declines to US$887m but insiders who sold US$781k stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) sold US$781k worth of stock at an average price of US$19.03 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$58m over the past week after the stock price dropped 6.1%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

IMAX Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Legal Officer & Senior EVP, Robert Lister, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$510k worth of shares at a price of US$20.39 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$15.82. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

IMAX insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:IMAX Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Does IMAX Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. IMAX insiders own 18% of the company, currently worth about US$158m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The IMAX Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no IMAX insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the IMAX insiders selling. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in IMAX, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

