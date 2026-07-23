Imax Corporation Reports Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Imax Corporation (IMX.TO) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $15.40 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $11.26 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Imax Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $24.21 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $102.84 million from $91.68 million last year.

Imax Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.40 Mln. vs. $11.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $102.84 Mln vs. $91.68 Mln last year.

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