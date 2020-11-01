IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

As you might know, IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) recently reported its third-quarter numbers. Revenues came in 27% better than analyst models expected, at US$37m, although statutory losses ballooned 109% to US$0.80, which is much worse than what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:IMAX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for IMAX from eleven analysts is for revenues of US$303.0m in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 48% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. IMAX is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.10 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$323.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.21 in 2021. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a large cut to earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$16.23, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on IMAX's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values IMAX at US$20.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$13.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that IMAX's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 48%, well above its historical decline of 4.0% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 14% next year. Not only are IMAX's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for IMAX. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple IMAX analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for IMAX (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

