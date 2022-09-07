Markets
IMAX Corp. Climbs 4% On Raising Share Buyback By $200 Mln

(RTTNews) - Shares of entertainment technology company IMAX Corporation (IMAX) are rising more than 4% Wednesday morning after the company announced $200 million increase in its share buyback program, bringing it to $400 million.

The company is now authorized to buy back shares of up to $225.0 million approximately, which includes about $25 million remaining from the initial authorization in 2017, through June 30, 2023, the company said.

IMAX, currently at $15.17, has traded in the range of $14.00-$22.10 in the past 1 year.

