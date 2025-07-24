Imax Corp. Reveals Climb In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Imax Corp. (IMAX) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $11.3 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $3.6 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Imax Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $14.6 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $91.7 million from $89.0 million last year.

Imax Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.3 Mln. vs. $3.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $91.7 Mln vs. $89.0 Mln last year.

