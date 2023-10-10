News & Insights

Markets
IMAX

IMAX China Privatization Transaction Fails To Achieve Threshold Needed For EGM Approval

October 10, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - IMAX Corp. (IMAX) confirmed that the company's proposal to acquire IMAX China's outstanding 96.3 million shares will not proceed following a vote by IMAX China shareholders. IMAX said 70% of the shares voted were in favor of the proposed transaction; however, votes against exceeded the 10% threshold to defeat a privatization transaction.

IMAX China is a Hong Kong-listed subsidiary established by IMAX to oversee its business in Greater China.

IMAX said it will explore opportunities to deploy the incremental capital intended for the transaction through alternate means of creating shareholder value, such as share repurchases of IMAX Corporation stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.