IMAX China Holding (HKEX:1970) Price Target Decreased by 6.69% to 10.91

The average one-year price target for IMAX China Holding (HKEX:1970) has been revised to 10.91 / share. This is an decrease of 6.69% from the prior estimate of 11.70 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.30 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.50% from the latest reported closing price of 6.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in IMAX China Holding. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1970 is 0.00%, a decrease of 21.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.74% to 4,181K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 983K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares, representing a decrease of 28.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1970 by 53.65% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 945K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1970 by 92.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 718K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 530K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing an increase of 59.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1970 by 368.40% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 386K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1970 by 90.82% over the last quarter.

