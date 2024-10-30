News & Insights

IMAX China Highlights Parent Company’s Q3 Financial Results

October 30, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

IMAX China Holding (HK:1970) has released an update.

IMAX China Holding announced that its controlling shareholder, IMAX Corporation, has released its third-quarter 2024 financial results and quarterly report. These reports, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, provide unaudited financial details that are not directly comparable with IMAX China’s own filings due to different accounting standards. Investors in IMAX China can access these documents for crucial insights into the company’s financial performance.

