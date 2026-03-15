IMAX CEO Sold Shares Worth $4.9 Million. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

CEO Richard Gelfond sold 121,220 common shares for ~$4.86 million on March 10, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $40.10 per share.

This disposition involved directly-held shares and the conversion of derivative securities (vesting stock options) immediately prior to sale.

Gelfond retains 765,002 additional common shares as well as outstanding options and restricted share units, which can be converted to common shares.

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Richard L. Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), reported the sale of 121,220 common shares for proceeds of approximately ~$4.86 million on March 10, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 121,220 Transaction value ~$4.9 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 765,002 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$30.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($40.10); post-transaction value based on March 10, 2026 market close ($39.71).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Richard Gelfond's historical selling activity?

The 121,220-share sale exceeds the median size of Gelfond’s prior sell transactions (100,000 shares).

The 121,220-share sale exceeds the median size of Gelfond’s prior sell transactions (100,000 shares). What is the context for the derivative conversion in this transaction?

All shares sold were obtained through option exercise immediately prior to sale, reflecting the conversion of derivative securities.

All shares sold were obtained through option exercise immediately prior to sale, reflecting the conversion of derivative securities. Does this transaction materially alter Gelfond's overall exposure to IMAX?

While direct holdings decreased, Gelfond continues to hold 1,697,475 outstanding options, 231,562 restricted share units and 765,002 common shares, maintaining significant exposure to the company.

While direct holdings decreased, Gelfond continues to hold 1,697,475 outstanding options, 231,562 restricted share units and 765,002 common shares, maintaining significant exposure to the company. How does the transaction price relate to recent market performance?

The weighted average sale price of around $40.10 per share was just above the market close of $39.71 on March 10, 2026, and follows a one-year total return of 58.09% for the stock as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $410.21 million Net income (TTM) $34.88 million Price (as of market close March 10, 2026) $40.10 1-year price change 58.09%

* 1-year price change calculated as of March 10, 2026.

Company snapshot

IMAX provides proprietary large-format cinema technology, including IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), digital projection systems, and immersive theater architecture, as well as film post-production and camera rental services.

The company generates revenue through the sale, lease, and joint revenue sharing of IMAX theater systems, maintenance and technical services, and distribution of large-format films globally.

Primary customers include commercial multiplex operators, educational and cultural institutions, museums, theme parks, and filmmakers seeking premium cinematic experiences.

IMAX is a global leader in entertainment technology, operating a network of over 1,600 IMAX theater systems across 87 countries. The company leverages its proprietary imaging and sound technologies to deliver premium cinematic experiences, partnering with both commercial and institutional venues.

What this transaction means for investors

CEO Richard Gelfond’s March 10 sale of 121,220 common shares is not a cause for alarm. These shares were converted from options that were set to expire in June of 2026. Consequently, he was exercising the options before expiration, and took the opportunity to sell them since IMAX stock has been on an upswing.

Shares hit a 52-week high of $43.16 on Feb. 27 after the company released its 2025 earnings report on Feb. 25. IMAX had a stellar year, reaching an all-time high of $410 million in revenue. This represented a 16% year-over-year increase.

The company expects another strong year of sales in 2026, which helped propel shares skyward. This means the stock’s price-to-earnings ratio of 60 is around a high point for the past year, making its valuation pricey.

As a result, now is a good time for shareholders to sell. But for investors interested in buying, wait for the stock price to drop first.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.