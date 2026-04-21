IMAX CEO Sells $4.5 Million in Stock Amid 60% Run and Record Revenue. Here's What Investors Should Watch

Key Points

The CEO of IMAX sold 120,132 common shares for $4.46 million across three open-market transactions on April 13, April 14, and April 15, 2026.

This transaction represented 7.28% of his direct common share holdings at the time of sale, reducing direct ownership to 1,530,004 shares.

The disposition involved direct holdings only and was executed through the exercise and immediate sale of stock options under a 10b5-1 plan.

Gelfond retains 1,530,004 direct common shares after the transaction.

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Richard L. Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), reported the sale of 120,132 common shares in multiple open-market transactions between April 13 and April 15, 2026, with gross proceeds of approximately $4.46 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 120,132 Transaction value ~$4.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,530,004 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$56.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($37.14); post-transaction value based on April 15, 2026 market close (value computed using trade-date close price).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Gelfond's past selling activity?

At 120,132 shares, this sale is in line with Gelfond's historical pattern, as his average sale size over six prior sell transactions is approximately 100,200 shares, with dispositions ranging from 25,024 to 135,046 shares.

At 120,132 shares, this sale is in line with Gelfond's historical pattern, as his average sale size over six prior sell transactions is approximately 100,200 shares, with dispositions ranging from 25,024 to 135,046 shares. What was the structure and timing of the transaction?

The shares were acquired via option exercise and sold immediately in the open market under a 10b5-1 plan, with all activity reported as direct and executed over three consecutive trading days.

The shares were acquired via option exercise and sold immediately in the open market under a 10b5-1 plan, with all activity reported as direct and executed over three consecutive trading days. What is the impact on Gelfond's ongoing ownership and potential future sales?

While direct common share holdings decreased by 7.28%, Gelfond retains a sizable position—1,530,004 common shares and a significant number of options remain, preserving substantial capacity for both continued alignment and additional liquidity events.

While direct common share holdings decreased by 7.28%, Gelfond retains a sizable position—1,530,004 common shares and a significant number of options remain, preserving substantial capacity for both continued alignment and additional liquidity events. How does transaction pricing relate to recent market performance?

The average sale price of around $37.14 per share was close to the April 15, 2026 closing price of $37.06 and was executed during a period when IMAX shares had appreciated 71.1% over the prior year, as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $410 million Net income (TTM) $34.88 million 1-year price change 60%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 15, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

IMAX provides proprietary cinematic technologies, including IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), theater systems, digital projection, and related post-production services.

The firm generates revenue through the sale, lease, and joint revenue sharing of IMAX theater systems, as well as maintenance services, film distribution, and equipment rentals.

It serves commercial multiplex operators, educational and cultural institutions, museums, theme parks, and filmmakers globally.

IMAX Corporation is a leading entertainment technology company specializing in premium large-format cinematic experiences. The company leverages its proprietary technology and extensive global network to deliver enhanced visual and audio quality, supporting both commercial exhibitors and educational venues. IMAX's strong brand, technical expertise, and diversified revenue streams position it as a key player in the global entertainment and exhibition industry.

What this transaction means for investors

IMAX’s CEO has been consistently selling shares since March, but this still seems more like a strategic move to take profits while the stock is strong, rather than a sign of dwindling confidence, especially considering the chief’s planned 10b5-1 sale and the influence of options. For those holding on for the long haul, this distinction is significant. It suggests that the CEO is taking advantage of a successful period rather than indicating any shifts in the company’s direction.



And really, the company’s story has improved quite a bit. IMAX recently posted record revenue of $410 million for 2025, a 16% increase from the previous year. They also boasted an impressive 45% adjusted EBITDA margin, with operating cash flow soaring to $127 million, which is up 79%. Not to mention, box office revenues hit a staggering $1.28 billion—another record—and guidance suggests around $1.4 billion for 2026. That kind of operational efficiency has been a driving force behind the stock's 60% surge over the past year. It's also worth noting that Gelfond still retains over 1.5 million shares, so there's still alignment with shareholders, even with a roughly 7% reduction in his holdings.



Ultimately, when a stock performs this well due to improving fundamentals, it’s normal for insiders to sell as part of their compensation. What really counts now is whether the growth can be sustained.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.