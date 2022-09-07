Markets
IMAX

IMAX Announces Increase In Share-repurchase Program - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IMAX Corp. (IMAX) announced an increase of $200 million in its share-repurchase program, bringing the total share repurchase authority to $400 million. With this increase, the company is authorized to repurchase up to approximately $225.0 million worth of common shares, which includes approximately $25.0 million remaining from the initial authorization in 2017, through June 30, 2023.

The company has received an exemption decision issued by the Ontario Securities Commission for relief from the formal issuer bid requirements under Canadian securities laws. The exemption decision permits the company to repurchase up to 15% of its outstanding common shares in any 12-month period through the facilities of the NYSE under repurchase programs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular