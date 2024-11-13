Imagion Biosystems Secures Funding for Imaging Tech Expansion

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. (AU:IBX) has released an update.

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. is set to boost its MagSense® molecular MRI imaging technology, supported by a $3 million capital raise. The funds will advance clinical development, including a Phase 2 study for its HER2 imaging agent, and extend its technology to prostate and ovarian cancer detection. The company also welcomes Dr. Susan Harvey as a new Medical Affairs Advisor, enhancing its expertise in cancer imaging.

