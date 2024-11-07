News & Insights

Stocks

Imagion Biosystems Schedules Virtual General Meeting

November 07, 2024 — 06:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. (AU:IBX) has released an update.

Imagion Biosystems Limited (ASX: IBX) has announced a virtual General Meeting for its shareholders, set to take place on December 9, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to participate online and can access meeting materials electronically, highlighting the company’s shift towards digital communication. Investors can submit their votes in advance, ensuring their voices are heard in the company’s future decisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

