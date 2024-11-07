Imagion Biosystems Schedules Virtual General Meeting

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. (AU:IBX) has released an update.

Imagion Biosystems Limited (ASX: IBX) has announced a virtual General Meeting for its shareholders, set to take place on December 9, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to participate online and can access meeting materials electronically, highlighting the company’s shift towards digital communication. Investors can submit their votes in advance, ensuring their voices are heard in the company’s future decisions.

