Imagion Biosystems Ltd. Seeks ASX Quotation for New Securities

October 23, 2024 — 12:42 am EDT

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. (AU:IBX) has released an update.

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. has announced a new application for the quotation of securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The company is set to issue these securities as part of previously disclosed transactions, with the proposed issue date being October 23, 2024. This strategic move is part of Imagion’s ongoing efforts to bolster its presence in the financial markets.

